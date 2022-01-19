UAE envoy to US: Houthis used cruise, ballistic missiles and drones in Abu Dhabi attack

According to the Ambassador, several missiles were intercepted, a few of them didn’t and three innocent civilians unfortunately lost their lives

By AP Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:01 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 12:10 AM

Houthis used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones in attack on Abu Dhabi, the UAE ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday.

The remarks by Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba marked an official acknowledgement that missiles — and not just drones — were used in Monday’s attack, claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.

“Several attacks — a combination of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones — targeted civilian sites” in the UAE, Al Otaiba said.

“Several were intercepted, a few of them didn’t and three innocent civilians unfortunately lost their lives,” he added in remarks at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

