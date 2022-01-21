UAE: Pakistani expat killed in Houthi attack identified

The man's body was repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday

Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 3:17 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 3:21 PM

The Pakistani national, who was killed in the Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi, has been identified as Mamoor Khan, Khaleej Times has learnt.

“Mamoor Khan is the name of the deceased. His body has reached Pakistan,” an official source confirmed.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that the mortal remains of Khan were received by the government officials and handed over to the family members.

Khan’s family is reportedly in Peshawar province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His body was repatriated to the airport in Peshawar.

Three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) employees, including two Indians were killed in the attack by Yemen’s Houthis, who used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

Six other employees, including two Indians and Pakistanis each, were injured in the explosions in three of Adnoc's petroleum tankers in the industrial area of Mussafah.

Earlier today, the bodies of two Indian expats reached Amritsar in Punjab.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir had said on Thursday that the embassy was working with the Punjab government for local support.

And among the injured, two Indian expats were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, visited the two injured Pakistani expats in the hospital.

“They are in good health,” Mahmood had said.