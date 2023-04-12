UAE: Government of the future must be welcoming like hotels and operate 24/7 like airlines, says Sheikh Mohammed

The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
“I want the government to be welcoming like hotels and operate 24/7 like airlines.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has laid out his vision for the governments of the future. He said the UAE is the “name of the country of the future”.
These remarks came in a video he shared to mark his 17 years as head of the cabinet of ministers and the federal government.
The video showcases a logo to mark the feat, which features a famous quote by Sheikh Mohammed: “We say what we do, and do what we say.”
The video starts with his oath to serve the UAE: “I swear by Almighty Allah to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates, to respect the Constitution and laws of the Union, to fulfil my duties honestly, to safeguard the interests of the people of the Union with complete care, and to fully preserve the existence of the Union and the integrity of its territories.”
It then has a poem, where he talks about the 17 years that have passed.
“17 years of work,
17 years of planning,
17 years of follow-ups,
17 years of ambitions to be number one (at this point, Sheikh Mohammed says that he does not want the UAE to look at a position less than number one),
17 years of building the future,
17 years of youth empowerment.”
The video ends with a footage of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying “These (achievements) are all blessings for the UAE.”
In a long note with the video, Sheikh Mohammed said he will do whatever it takes for the development march to continue.
Over 17 years, he has chaired 440 Cabinet meetings and issued 10,000 decisions. In all, he has worked with more than 66 ministers over the years, “all of whom lived up to their responsibilities”.
