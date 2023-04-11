102 million lives, 100 countries: Sheikh Mohammed announces record Dubai charity foundation achievement

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent Dh1.4 billion in 2022 and drew in more than 150,000 volunteers

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has spent Dh1.4 billion during 2022, touching the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries.

These figures were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a special ceremony hosted at the Dubai Opera on Tuesday.

“The UAE continues to establish its humanitarian role, actively contributing to creating a better life for millions of people,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. “The UAE has opted for creating hope and building lives.”

The Year in Review report of the MBRGI shows that the organisation has recorded an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 11 million compared to 2021, while the foundation’s reach extended to cover 100 countries; three more than those covered in 2021.

The ceremony also included a summary of the MBRGI’s achievements over the past year, as well as updates regarding the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign and the honouring of major contributors to the campaign.

Increase in number of volunteers

The annual report revealed that the number of people volunteering with MBRGI has increased exponentially, establishing a record number in the history of the organisation.

In addition to its team of 847 employees, MBRGI attracted 150,266 volunteers marking an increase of 5,330 volunteers as compared to 2021. Their contributions played a vital role in implementing several of the Foundation’s projects and campaigns across its five main pillars- Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control; Spreading Education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

In 2022, MBRGI managed to increase the number of beneficiaries and countries it reached by improving operational efficiency and optimising its resources.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, thanked the volunteers while highlighting the MBRGI’s vital role in establishing a culture of giving and generosity.

“MBRGI achievements are the result of an institutional framework and group efforts throughout the year, thanks to the dedication of its teams and tens of thousands of volunteers, all implementing the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” he said. “The humanitarian drive led by Mohammed bin Rashid is part of his vision for leadership through highlighting the importance of humanitarian efforts in the UAE community for generations to come. The UAE will continue to extend help for those in need and be a beacon for humanity.”

One of a kind

The MBRGI is the largest foundation of its kind in the regional field of charity, humanitarian and aid work and has been increasing its spending every year on worthy causes around the world.

This year, its campaign 1 Billion Meals Endowment aims to provide a sustainable and long-term solution to improve human lives across the world, without any discrimination. The campaign has recorded total contributions of Dh514 million after 15 days of its launch.

“Alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, regardless of their origin, ethnicity comes first and foremost, and is part of our moral duty,” added Sheikh Mohammed. “Our initiatives and projects made a tangible difference in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries, who have become a part of the UAE story, of which we are all proud. We continue to be devoted to humanitarian work, and to upholding our Emirati values.”

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, secretary-general of the MBRGI, said the organisation continued its work even in the face of obstacles. “Despite global challenges, MBRGI continues to expand its scope and increase spending, which is evident as the Foundation increased its spending by Dh300 million in 2022 compared to 2021, enabling us to improve the lives of millions in the fields of education, work and healthcare,”

