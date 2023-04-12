'17 beautiful years': Sheikh Mohammed lists key milestones as head of UAE Cabinet, vows 'march will continue'

He chaired 440 meetings, during which 10,000 decisions were issued; over 4,200 laws, regulations in social, economic, service, other sectors were issued

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:47 PM

The UAE Vice-President has completed 17 glorious years as head of the cabinet of ministers and the federal government. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a poignant note on social media, promising that he will do whatever it takes for the development march to continue.

“Seventeen years have passed quickly and beautifully, and were full of work and achievements. We introduced radical changes to the government's performance, consolidated the government and developed services,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

He chaired 440 Cabinet meetings, during which 10,000 decisions were issued. Over 4,200 laws and regulations in social, economic, service and other sectors were issued.

“We moved from a traditional government to one that offers more than 1,500 services through smart channels. We fought administrative and financial sluggishness, raised the government budget by more than 140 per cent, and became the most effective government in public spending in the world,” continued Sheikh Mohammed.

The country launched 330 government policies and initiatives to develop the economy and signed 600 international agreements. Foreign trade jumped from Dh415 billion to Dh2,200 billion. The UAE’s GDP doubled to reach more than Dh1,800 billion.

“We lead the world today in more than 186 global indices. We lead the region in more than 430 regional indices. We have the highest sovereign financial rating in the region. The UAE is the first country in the region in the ease of doing business,” he added.

In all, Sheikh Mohammed has worked with more than 66 ministers over the years, “all of whom lived up to their responsibilities”.

“In the past 17 years, we have made many ministerial reshuffles and pushed the youth to take part in shouldering the responsibility,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

He talked about the UAE space sector’s stellar performance. “In only 10 years, investments in the space sector reached Dh36 billion. Space missions include those to Mars, Venus, the Moon…”

He vowed that the development march will continue with the “support of my brother, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan”.

