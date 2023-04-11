Dubai: How Sheikh Mohammed's foundation spent Dh1.4 billion to make a difference in 102 million lives

MBRGI gives a breakdown of how it achieved and exceeded its goals under five pillars, from providing humanitarian aid to empowering communities

Supplied photos

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:18 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:25 PM

New figures indicate that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has spent Dh1.4 billion in 2022 — making a difference in as many as 102 million lives in 100 countries. This figure reflects an increase of 11 million in the number of beneficiaries recorded last year, compared to 2021.

In its annual report, the MBRGI gave a detailed breakdown of how the organisation spent on projects and campaigns across its five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control; Spreading Education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Communities.

Humanitarian Aid and Relief

Institutions:

The International Humanitarian City

UAE Food Bank

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Foundation

Suqia

Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy

Achievements:

In 2022, MBRGI spent Dh910 million on this pillar, benefitting 30.2 million people. This reflected an increase of 7.3 million people who were helped as compared to 2021, marking an increase in spending of Dh493 million.

Food aid campaigns

Winter clothes support drive

Urgent relief aid for victims of wars and natural disasters

School building projects

Student support campaigns

Housing projects for the poor

Clean water projects

An endowment initiative

Healthcare and Disease Control

The MBRGI has a vision to fight infectious diseases, build healthy communities, and empower people to advance their towns and villages.

Institutions:

Noor Dubai

Al Jalila Foundation

Achievements:

The healthcare and disease control projects spent Dh 42.5 million to benefit 9.4 million people during 2022.

Al Jalila Foundation’s launch of the first robotic biobank in the UAE, set to open in 2023, will be a crucial resource for local research into genetic disorders, cancer, epidemics and other chronic diseases.

Noor Dubai conducts preventive and educational campaigns aimed at eradicating the causes of blindness and vision impairment in underprivileged communities.

National outreach program aimed to help treat UAE residents with limited financial capability and who are suffering from critical eye diseases, mobile eye clinics to facilitate serving patients across the UAE.

The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme that provided the antibiotic Zithromax to 9,142,612 people and trained 15,000 public health workers on treatment regimens to combat trachoma.

Spreading Education and Knowledge

The MBRGI designs and implements a variety of education and knowledge initiatives regionally and globally to build capacities of everyone involved in the education journey, from students to teachers and administrators. The Foundation aims to establish innovative e-learning platforms that keep up with modern educational curricula and global technological developments.

Achievements:

Number of beneficiaries reaching 55.1 million people, up 6.7 million from numbers recorded in 2021. Total spending on knowledge and education programs reached AED 213 million.

Dubai Cares report on “Rewiring Education for People and Planet” during UN’s Transforming Education Summit

The launch of Madrasa educational centres in 7 countries

Opening of Mohammed bin Rashid Library as a new cultural beacon that triggers a passion for knowledge. The library welcomed more than 300,000 visitors in 6 months.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

This pillar — key to moving towards a knowledge-based economy and paving the way for new sectors to emerge — spent a total of AED 128 million on implementing various projects and initiatives that benefited 4.6 million people in 2022, compared to 2.9 million in 2021.

Achievements

Launch of Concept Plus, a new business incubator for digital technology SMEs

A new edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Water Award which encourages research facilities to develop new solutions to face the challenge of clean water scarcity

Over 1 million participations in Dubai Future Foundation’s One Million Arab Coders Initiative

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development continued to serve Emirati entrepreneurs and start-ups, extending its services to 3,126 entrepreneurs and 2,210 start-ups in 2022

Opening of Museum of the Future; an icon of knowledge and a global symbol of advancement based in Dubai

During its first year, the Museum of the Future received over 1 million visitors from 163 countries, and more than 1,000 international government officials and experts, including about 20 heads of state and official delegations

Empowering Communities

Institutions:

Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding

Arab Media Forum

Arab Social Media Influencers Summit

Dubai International Sports Conference

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award

Arab Strategy Forum

Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development

Arab Hope Makers

Achievements

This pillar catered to 2.3 million people benefited from community empowerment projects and initiatives during 2022, compared to 2.1 people in 2021

A total spending of Dh95.1 million, reflecting an increase of Dh6.4 million from the previous year

ALSO READ: