Abu Dhabi: Most Noble Numbers auction raises Dh71 million in support of 1 Billion Meals campaign

The charity event showcased 555 special vehicle number plates

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:32 PM

The second edition of the Most Noble Numbers online charity auction organised by the Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, has raised more than Dh71 million, which will go towards supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Proceeds of the auction, which kicked off on April 4, 2023 and concluded on April 10, 2023 to coincide with the Zayed Humanitarian Day, will go towards supporting the aims of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food security, as well as providing aid for vulnerable groups, including victims of crises and natural disasters.

The Most Noble Numbers online charity auction showcased 555 special Abu Dhabi plate numbers.

Abu Dhabi Police’s Most Noble Numbers online charity auction saw remarkable participation from the business community and leading philanthropists who supported the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign and its aims of developing sustainable solutions to fight hunger; a challenge threatening the lives of 828 million people around the world.

Major General Khalifa Muhammad Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said: “The impressive outcome of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community, whose members rush to the aid of those in need everywhere.”

These charity auctions provide an innovative channel allowing people to make a difference and contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Aligning with efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the eradication of hunger, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is the latest addition to dozens of humanitarian and charity projects launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives around the world.

Donation channels

Donations can be made across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE300260001015333439802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate D1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word ‘Meal’ to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.

