UAE Foreign Minister meets Indian counterpart Jaishankar on two-day visit

'The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest,' he said

Photo: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter

By PTI Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 12:13 PM

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in India on a two-day official visit as the country looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relationship with India.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a senior-level delegation, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Always a pleasure to welcome HH Sheikh @ABZayed of UAE in India. Our 4th structured meeting this year," wrote Jaishankar, in a short tweet afterward.

Always a pleasure to welcome HH Sheikh @ABZayed of UAE in India. Our 4th structured meeting this year.



Will take forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/NWVTYcJOKz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 22, 2022

"Will take forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28 and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest," a statement by the External Affairs Minister said.

Jaishankar had visited the UAE in August-September to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the third Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

ALSO READ: