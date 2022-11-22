UAE Foreign Minister meets Indian counterpart Jaishankar on two-day visit

The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas
On Monday, the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in India on a two-day official visit as the country looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relationship with India.
Sheikh Abdullah, who is accompanied by a senior-level delegation, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
"Always a pleasure to welcome HH Sheikh @ABZayed of UAE in India. Our 4th structured meeting this year," wrote Jaishankar, in a short tweet afterward.
"Will take forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28 and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest," a statement by the External Affairs Minister said.
Jaishankar had visited the UAE in August-September to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the third Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.
ALSO READ:
The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas
There are incredible deals across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, and beauty products, with cash-back promotions and rewards
A team has also been formed to conduct field visits and inspections of sites that are likely to be most affected by rainy weather
She presented documents to confirm that she lent money to the deceased and he hadn't cleared the debt until he died
He faced difficulties in running and sitting normally as a result of the incident
Fatta Kawareh restaurant in Abu Hail started the initiative during the month of Ramadan
Sharjah's programme at the largest book fair in Latin America includes 27 sessions conducted by 20 cultural entities and 24 Emirati and Arab authors
Alex Millington was accompanied by several other professional swimmers as he completed his mission, along with children and people of determination