UAE: More than 90% residents say country will positively influence world affairs in next decade

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 2:49 PM

A large majority of UAE residents believe that the country will have a positive influence on world affairs in the next decade, according to a new global survey.

Conducted by Ipsos, the survey found that 92 per cent – the highest in the world – of UAE residents think that over the next decade, the Emirates will have an overall positive impact on global affairs.

This is higher than the developed countries and bigger economies such as Australia, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Italy and others.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform across 33 countries. The samples in UAE are more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population and should be viewed as reflecting the views of the more “connected” segment of its population, it said.

The UAE’s positive image and its contributions have been recognised by global institutions as well. In August, a report released by US News and World Report in collaboration with BAV Group and Wharton Schools of the University of Pennsylvania, ranked the UAE tenth in the list of the top 10 powerful countries at par with the US, China, Russia, Germany, the UK, Japan, France, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

It’s believed that the UAE’s economic and political cloud has improved following the historic Abraham Accord signed in September 2020. In addition, being a major global oil producer, the UAE has stated time and again that it aims for a steady supply of oil for stable global energy markets. All these factors strengthen the UAE’s image as a responsible and influential country in world affairs.

Based on the UAE residents' responses, the other countries that will have the most positive influence on world affairs over the next decade are Saudi Arabia (87%), Canada and Germany (77%), China (71%), World Bank (70%), European Union (69%), the International Monetary Fund and the UK (68%), United Nations (67%), France (64%), India (63%), the US (62%) and Russia (61%).

