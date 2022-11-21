UAE participates in international conference on combating terror financing in New Delhi

This is the third edition of the discussion, which was first held in Paris, in 2018, and then in Melbourne, in 2019

The UAE — represented by the Ministry of Interior — participated in the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing held in New Delhi, India, with the aim of mobilising efforts to combat terrorism and eliminate its financing.

The UAE delegation was headed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and included Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police, and a number of representatives of the concerned authorities.

The opening of the conference was attended by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation; numerous country delegates; and representatives of a number of law enforcement organisations and specialised bodies, such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and regional and international organisations, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The conference, which aims to elevate international cooperation in the counterterrorism field, discussed ways to enhance international collaboration and coordination with regards to the technical, legal, and regulatory aspects of countering terrorist financing.

It included a number of sessions on topics related to global terrorism trends and terrorist financing: the use of formal and informal channels, emerging technology, and the "dark web" by terrorists; international cooperation to address challenges in combatting terrorist financing; the misuse of financial institutions, remittances, and non-profit organisations; the link between organised crime and terrorist financing; and the role of public-private partnerships in countries working to combat terrorist financing.

This is the third edition of the conference, which was first held in Paris, in 2018, and then in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019.