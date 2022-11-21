UAE participates in international conference on combating terror financing in New Delhi

The body could not be identified even after more than 12 hours, officials say
The UAE — represented by the Ministry of Interior — participated in the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing held in New Delhi, India, with the aim of mobilising efforts to combat terrorism and eliminate its financing.
The UAE delegation was headed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and included Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police, and a number of representatives of the concerned authorities.
The opening of the conference was attended by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation; numerous country delegates; and representatives of a number of law enforcement organisations and specialised bodies, such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and regional and international organisations, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
ALSO READ:
The conference, which aims to elevate international cooperation in the counterterrorism field, discussed ways to enhance international collaboration and coordination with regards to the technical, legal, and regulatory aspects of countering terrorist financing.
It included a number of sessions on topics related to global terrorism trends and terrorist financing: the use of formal and informal channels, emerging technology, and the "dark web" by terrorists; international cooperation to address challenges in combatting terrorist financing; the misuse of financial institutions, remittances, and non-profit organisations; the link between organised crime and terrorist financing; and the role of public-private partnerships in countries working to combat terrorist financing.
This is the third edition of the conference, which was first held in Paris, in 2018, and then in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019.
The body could not be identified even after more than 12 hours, officials say
A separate statement by the zoo said the panda's condition was "irreversible" and that he could no longer "live a quality life"
The focus of the bill is to protect Internet users from online harm and create a safe and trusted digital ecosystem
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday after Jain was arrested in a money laundering case
This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week
The southern province was the worst-hit by the recent flooding in the country, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains and made worse by climate change
With the groundwork starting around late 2020, it has been developed within a record time of two years
Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver's rash and negligent driving