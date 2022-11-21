UAE-India flights: Airline announces new rule for passengers

The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas

Mon 21 Nov 2022

Air India Express has announced that guests travelling to and from the UAE must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

The rule is applicable to those travelling on a tourist visa, a visit visa, or any other visa.

It does not apply to people travelling on a residence or employment visa.

