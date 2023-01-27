UAE flights: Six new air routes launching for residents this year

Looking at some destinations for residents to explore in 2023

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

When it comes to exploring the world from the UAE, the choices are plenty, and with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more new destinations are opening up for travellers.

With tentative holiday dates announced and the frequent launching of routes, residents can plan ahead of time and book seats in advance to ensure they get the best out of their trip.

Here we take a look at some new routes introduced by UAE airlines.

1. Casablanca, Morocco

Reuters

Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Casablanca as part of the airline's ramp-up of operations to Morocco. Starting from April 15, the airline will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used between Dubai and Casablanca with its flagship A380 to meet growing demand on the route.

2. Düsseldorf, Germany

Reuters

Etihad Airways will be introducing two new routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi to Düsseldorf in Germany and Copenhagen in Denmark. Launching on October 1, the flights will provide business travellers and holidaymakers in the UAE and these key European cities with convenient travel options to and from Abu Dhabi, with four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three weekly flights to Düsseldorf. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering one of the most comfortable experiences in the sky with 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.

3. Izmir, Turkey

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will operate flights to 10 new destinations from June 23, among the popular destinations are Izmir and Pisa.

The airline is also expected to resume routes to popular seasonal summer destinations, such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Reuters

Air Arabia will be starting direct flights to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from March 20, 2023. The airline will operate three flights per week from Sharjah International Airport to the destination.

5. Kolkata, India

Reuters

Etihad Airways will be operating daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata from March 26, 2023. The airline will operate seven weekly services to the Indian destination.

6. Corfu, Greece

From June 24, Flydubai will be operating bi-weekly flights from Dubai to the Greek island of Corfu.

Some destinations that were added recently:

1. Kenya

Last month, Kenya Airways announced the launch of new non-stop flights from Mombasa to Dubai. The airline said in the announcement that it will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week. The travel time to Kenya has been reduced, making it an attractive destination for tourists from the region.

2. Bangkok

Emirates announced its fourth flight to Bangkok and Dubai from January 1, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers. The airline now offers 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to popular tourist hotspot Phuket as well as onwards to 130 destinations across 6 continents.

3. Ashgabat

Dubai-based airline flydubai announced the resumption of operations to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan from January 23. The carrier commenced its operations with a twice-weekly service.

4. Ankara

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi started its operations to the new route of Ankara. The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Turkey. The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

