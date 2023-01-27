UAE flights: Six new air routes launching for residents this year

Heavy rains in Dubai: Delivery apps announce suspension, delay in services due to unstable weather
Customers are informed that drivers may be delayed due to waterlogging and traffic on the roads
When it comes to exploring the world from the UAE, the choices are plenty, and with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more new destinations are opening up for travellers.
With tentative holiday dates announced and the frequent launching of routes, residents can plan ahead of time and book seats in advance to ensure they get the best out of their trip.
Here we take a look at some new routes introduced by UAE airlines.
Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Casablanca as part of the airline's ramp-up of operations to Morocco. Starting from April 15, the airline will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used between Dubai and Casablanca with its flagship A380 to meet growing demand on the route.
Etihad Airways will be introducing two new routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi to Düsseldorf in Germany and Copenhagen in Denmark. Launching on October 1, the flights will provide business travellers and holidaymakers in the UAE and these key European cities with convenient travel options to and from Abu Dhabi, with four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three weekly flights to Düsseldorf. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering one of the most comfortable experiences in the sky with 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.
Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that it will operate flights to 10 new destinations from June 23, among the popular destinations are Izmir and Pisa.
The airline is also expected to resume routes to popular seasonal summer destinations, such as Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.
Air Arabia will be starting direct flights to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from March 20, 2023. The airline will operate three flights per week from Sharjah International Airport to the destination.
Etihad Airways will be operating daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata from March 26, 2023. The airline will operate seven weekly services to the Indian destination.
From June 24, Flydubai will be operating bi-weekly flights from Dubai to the Greek island of Corfu.
1. Kenya
Last month, Kenya Airways announced the launch of new non-stop flights from Mombasa to Dubai. The airline said in the announcement that it will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week. The travel time to Kenya has been reduced, making it an attractive destination for tourists from the region.
2. Bangkok
Emirates announced its fourth flight to Bangkok and Dubai from January 1, boosting connectivity between the two gateways and providing more options for travellers. The airline now offers 28 weekly flights to Bangkok and 14 weekly flights to popular tourist hotspot Phuket as well as onwards to 130 destinations across 6 continents.
3. Ashgabat
Dubai-based airline flydubai announced the resumption of operations to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan from January 23. The carrier commenced its operations with a twice-weekly service.
4. Ankara
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi started its operations to the new route of Ankara. The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Turkey. The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
ALSO READ:
Customers are informed that drivers may be delayed due to waterlogging and traffic on the roads
He says that since he is in the category of 'traveller', fasting is not mandatory while he is on the ISS
Dr Sultan Al Neyadi says that these items will help him keep connection with people back home
The Deputy Ruler also shares his birthday with his first daughter Hind
The endeavour will put the nation on the list of only 11 countries that have sent their astronauts on long-term space missions
A total of 56 local and international companies have joined a nationwide initiative to raise percentage of women occupying senior leadership positions to 30%
High-profile visit signifies strong relations between the two governments
The decision has been taken in consultation with relevant authorities, and means tonight’s planned performance of Mahmoud El Esseily is cancelled