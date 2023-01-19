Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways goes double daily to Jakarta

14 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Indonesian capital from October 1, 2023

Jakarta is a bustling metropolis that provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy Indonesia’s rich history, culture and nature. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 2:33 PM

Etihad Airways is ramping up flights between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta from daily to double-daily.

From October 1, business and leisure travellers can look forward to 14 weekly non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and the Indonesian capital.

The flights will be operated using Etihad’s fleet of Boeing B787 and B777 aircraft, offering guests comfortable seats.

“Etihad Airways is delighted to boost air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Indonesia, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Our new flight has been optimised to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning, giving travellers from Indonesia a head-start to explore the attractions of our vibrant capital city. At the same time, our new service leverages our recently-expanded relationship with Garuda Indonesia to make it even more convenient for UAE residents to visit Jakarta, or one of 20 other destinations throughout Indonesia.”

Abu Dhabi is a cultural hub with many world-class attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

From October 1, Etihad flights will leave Abu Dhabi at 305am and 10.30am, reaching Jakarta at 235pm and 9.40pm respectively. The return flights will leave Jakarta at 5.05pm amd 1.40am, reaching Abu Dhabi at 10.05pm and 6.40am respectively.

The strengthened air links will support the growth of trade and tourism on both sides and reaffirm Etihad’s commitment to supporting inbound tourism.

Abu Dhabi offers visitors an abundance of things to do, from family days out at modern museums and theme parks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. WorldAbu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to beautiful golden beaches and unforgettable desert experiences.

Home to over 10 million people and the largest city in Southeast Asia, Jakarta is a bustling metropolis that provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy Indonesia’s rich history, culture and nature.