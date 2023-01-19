UAE flights: Airline announces Dh199 ticket to tourist hotspot

New service provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents

By Web Desk Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 6:16 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has started operations on the exciting new route of Ankara. The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Turkey.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with ultra-low-fares available from Dh199*.

The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations in 25 different countries and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2023.

Ankara, the heart of Turkey and Central Anatolia, boasts plenty of shopping malls, state houses and a bustling nightlife, with unique opportunities to experience its well-preserved architecture.

Exciting attractions include old castles and ruins to two extraordinary monuments central to the Turkish story – the Anıtkabir, a tribute to modern Turkey founder, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilisations – in addition to a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the new year by expanding our ever-growing network further into Europe, an important growth region for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, expanding our eclectic mix of marvellous destinations.”

TAV Esenboğa General Manager Nuray Demirer said: "Ankara Esenboğa Airport is recovering well from the effects of the pandemic. In 2022, we handled more than 8.5 million passengers. We are working hard with our stakeholders to increase direct flights from our capital Ankara to the rest of the world. We have made a good start to 2023."

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to Wizz Flex. With Wizz Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the Wizz mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

