UAE flights: Airline announces Dh129 ticket to popular tourist destination

Tickets to the hotspot are already on sale on the company's website and app

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 9:43 PM

Abu Dhabi -based ultra low-fare airline, Wizz Air, which had recently launched exciting routes from Abu Dhabi to Antalya, Turkey has relaunched its popular route to Salalah, Oman.

The airline now flies to more than 37 destinations in 25 different countries and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2023.

The new route will provide hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE and Oman.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Salalah operates on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with ultra-low-fares available from Dh129*. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Sitting on a long sandy beach, Salalah is close to both mountains and the desert offering ample opportunities for exploration for adventurous travellers.

With a long history as a centre of frankincense, a thriving historical centre with outstanding attractions will ensure a wonderful travelling experience. Blessed with the famous warm Omani hospitality, Salalah offers unrivalled landscapes unseen elsewhere in the region with the sub-tropical magic of exotic fruit plantations and coconut palms.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “These attractive new and varied destinations, on our ever-expanding network, provide a plethora of options for exploration in both action-packed cities and picturesque beaches."

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Antalya (Turkey) Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets on WIZZ Flex which allows travellers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

