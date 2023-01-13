UAE flights: Etihad announces global sale on airfares

Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City

Etihad Airways has announced its annual global sale offering deals for travellers.

The sale will run until January 20, 2023, and tickets can be booked for travel between January 18 and June 15, 2023.

Travellers can fly to some of the world’s top destinations including London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting from Dh695 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at Dh895 and Mumbai start at Dh795.

Travellers wishing to travel to London in Etihad’s Business class can take advantage of the sale from as little as Dh15,995 or travel in Economy from Dh2,695.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network."

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3-star and 4-star hotels, or discounts of up to 40 per cent off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4-star and 5-star hotels.

Here is the list of economy and business class fares from Abu Dhabi after the discount:

Destination Economy Fare London Dh2,695 Istanbul Dh1,695 Cairo Dh1,295 Muscat Dh695 Beirut Dh1,395 Mumbai Dh795 Seoul Dh4,495 Phuket Dh2,995

Destination Business Fare Jakarta Dh9,995 London Dh15,995 New York City Dh17,995 Paris Dh13,995 Casablanca Dh9,995 Cairo Dh3,995 Bangkok Dh11,995 Seoul Dh14,995

