UAE flights: Etihad announces global sale on airfares

Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 1:02 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 1:04 PM

Etihad Airways has announced its annual global sale offering deals for travellers.

The sale will run until January 20, 2023, and tickets can be booked for travel between January 18 and June 15, 2023.

Travellers can fly to some of the world’s top destinations including London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting from Dh695 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at Dh895 and Mumbai start at Dh795.

Travellers wishing to travel to London in Etihad’s Business class can take advantage of the sale from as little as Dh15,995 or travel in Economy from Dh2,695.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network."

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3-star and 4-star hotels, or discounts of up to 40 per cent off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4-star and 5-star hotels.

Here is the list of economy and business class fares from Abu Dhabi after the discount:

DestinationEconomy Fare
LondonDh2,695
IstanbulDh1,695
CairoDh1,295
MuscatDh695
BeirutDh1,395
MumbaiDh795
SeoulDh4,495
PhuketDh2,995
DestinationBusiness Fare
JakartaDh9,995
LondonDh15,995
New York CityDh17,995
ParisDh13,995
CasablancaDh9,995
CairoDh3,995
BangkokDh11,995
SeoulDh14,995

