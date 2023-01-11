UAE: Etihad says flights to US not affected by computer outage

The UAE’s national carrier has listed four US destinations on its website including Chicago, New York, Toronto and Washington

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 6:48 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Wednesday said its operations and flights to the US are not affected by the computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 1,200 flights were delayed within, into and out of the US due to a computer glitch. The authority was reported working to restore the system.

“Etihad Airways is aware of a technical issue affecting all airline flights in North America. At present, this is not having an impact on our operation, and our flights to US destinations currently in the air and preparing to depart this evening are operating as normal,” an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

In addition to Etihad Airways, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates also operates direct flights to different destinations across the US.

“We will monitor the situation closely and alert customers should the position change,” said Etihad spokesperson.

