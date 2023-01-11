Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, on Wednesday announced the resumption of flights to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) from February 28 with a twice-weekly service.
With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said Kazakhstan has long been an important market since we first launched operations to Almaty in 2014. "In 2022, we carried almost 300,000 passengers between the UAE and Kazakhstan, an increased figure of 145 per cent compared to 2019, and we look forward to strengthening trade and cultural relations with the start of flights to Shymkent,” he said.
The UAE and Kazakhstan have a long history of trade relations in which they cooperate together in several economic sectors including mining, agriculture, oil and gas, and construction.
“We are excited to see our network grow in Kazakhstan with Shymkent as our third destination which will serve a total frequency of 22 weekly flights. This frequency will increase to 26 weekly flights from February and will offer our customers in Kazakhstan more convenient and reliable options to explore the UAE and beyond,” Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice-president, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said.
After Almaty and Astana, Shymkent is the third largest city in Kazakhstan and is a major cultural centre that features bustling bazaars, ancient architecture and natural scenery.
Flydubai expands its network in the Central Asian region to 10 points, providing passengers from the UAE and the region with more options for travel. This includes Almaty, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Namangan, Osh, Samarkand, Shymkent and Tashkent.
Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Shymkent International Airport (CIT) will operate twice a week. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options to travel through Dubai’s international aviation hub.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9 per cent. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and restrictions on imports
This follows Investcorp’s first real estate acquisition in Saudi Arabia. The investment is a new, state-of-the-art, 215,000 square feet temperature-controlled warehouse located in Dammam.
The projects, with a total capacity of up to one gigawatt (GW), start with a 200-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which is expected to start operation by 2026
The Printing and Publishing business group will boost the sector’s competitiveness and support its members in navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape
Ducab and Union Pipes Industry will employ Borouge solutions to produce power cables and pressure pipes for Borouge 4 infrastructure
Saudi Arabia and the UAE were the fastest growing economies in the region, as they were each able to ramp up oil production by 15 per cent last year, according to Bloomberg estimates