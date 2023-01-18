UAE flights: Emirates' flagship A380 returns to Morocco

Enhancement of capacity between Casablanca and Dubai will offer leisure and business travellers more opportunities to connect to the emirate

By WAM Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 7:14 PM

Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Casablanca as part of the airline's ramp up of operations to Morocco.

Starting from April 15, the airline will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used between Dubai and Casablanca with its flagship A380 to meet growing demand on the route.

The A380 service, operating as EK751 departs from Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 12:55. EK 752 departs from Casablanca at 14:45, arriving in Dubai at 01:15 the following day.

The enhancement of capacity between Casablanca and Dubai will offer leisure and business travellers more opportunities to connect to Dubai and beyond to cities across the Middle East and GCC, Europe, the Americas and West Asia.

The flagship A380's deployment to Morocco is also a testament of the airline's commitment to support inbound visitor arrivals as the country double downs its efforts to reinvigorate its tourism industry.

The upgrade of A380 services to Casablanca also means the flagship now flies to three destinations in Africa together with Johannesburg and Cairo.

ALSO READ: