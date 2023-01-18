UAE flights: Emirates' flagship A380 returns to Morocco

Denmark to increase partnership with UAE ahead of COP28: Dan Jorgensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy
Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Casablanca as part of the airline's ramp up of operations to Morocco.
Starting from April 15, the airline will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used between Dubai and Casablanca with its flagship A380 to meet growing demand on the route.
The A380 service, operating as EK751 departs from Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 12:55. EK 752 departs from Casablanca at 14:45, arriving in Dubai at 01:15 the following day.
The enhancement of capacity between Casablanca and Dubai will offer leisure and business travellers more opportunities to connect to Dubai and beyond to cities across the Middle East and GCC, Europe, the Americas and West Asia.
The flagship A380's deployment to Morocco is also a testament of the airline's commitment to support inbound visitor arrivals as the country double downs its efforts to reinvigorate its tourism industry.
The upgrade of A380 services to Casablanca also means the flagship now flies to three destinations in Africa together with Johannesburg and Cairo.
ALSO READ:
Denmark to increase partnership with UAE ahead of COP28: Dan Jorgensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy
A total of 350 real estate projects are currently being developed in the emirate and attract high net worth individuals and millionaires for investment in one of the growing economic sectors of the emirate
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a key platform for innovative business leaders to come together to think about how we can balance economic growth with our responsibilities towards the environment, say Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE’s Adnoc is the second most valuable brand in the region and ranked 138th globally, entering the top 150 for the first time
The Abu Dhabi-bsed energy giant is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and its carrier fuels, such as ammonia
Adnoc announces a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Masdar and 44.01 to pilot technology that permanently mineralises carbon dioxide within rock formations found in Fujairah