UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new routes to 2 tourist hotspots

Airline will operate Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering one of the most comfortable experiences in the sky

By WAM Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 2:24 PM

Etihad Airways will be introducing two routes this year, connecting Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen in Denmark and Düsseldorf in Germany.

Launching on October 1, the flights will provide business travellers and holidaymakers in the UAE and these key European cities with convenient travel options to and from Abu Dhabi, with four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three weekly flights to Düsseldorf.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering one of the most comfortable experiences in the sky with 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "We are thrilled to start flying to Denmark for the first time and to expand our network in Germany to our third city, providing guests with more holiday options and easier access between Abu Dhabi and Europe.

"Our new flights will take off for the winter season — the perfect time for guests to escape the cold and enjoy Abu Dhabi's beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment and rich heritage — and also ideal for travellers choosing to experience the unique allure of Europe in the winter.

"With our network expanding to 66 cities, there are even more must-see destinations to plan your next great adventure with Etihad Airways."

