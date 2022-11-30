UAE: Filipino, Pakistani and Indian expats among 9 who won Dh1-million Mahzooz prize

One of them is planning to buy a plot of land, while another is about to get a new car and a gold necklace for his wife

John Paul, Farasha, and Feroz — Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 1:51 PM

Filipino expat John Paul, a Sharjah resident, was just one digit away from hitting the Dh10-million Mahzooz jackpot last Saturday. Nevertheless, being one of nine winners who shared the Dh1-million second prize was an 'unexpected gift' that could help him build his future, he said.

“I would like to buy a plot of land in my home country, the Philippines, so I can one day build my house on it,” said the 39-year-old who works as a document controller.

The nine winners matched four out of five numbers in the draw last November 6.

The Dh1-million prize has been historically shared with dozens of winners every week, up to 70 winners at times. However, last Saturday, it was claimed only by nine winners, hiking up the individual share to Dh111,000.

Saudi Arabia-based Feroz, who also got the prize, plans to buy gold for his wife and get a new car.

Originally from Pakistan, the 43-year-old marketing specialist who has been in the Gulf for more than 23 years now said: "Since the start of Mahzooz, I have been constantly participating in almost every draw. Up until this last week, most of my repeated wins were the third prize of Dh350. Never have I imagined that the latest 104th draw would be so generous to me."

Farasha, a Mahzooz newbie, who has participated in the draws only three times, expresses her gratitude for winning such a huge amount for the first time in her life.

The 34-year-old teacher, originally from India, plans to travel with her family to her hometown for a vacation and upon returning, she will be considering starting a business in interior and maintenance work.

Besides the second-prize winners, three participants scooped up the Super Saturday raffle draw’s prize of Dh300,000, split equally among them.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. This enables them to enter multiple draws — the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws — by choosing two different sets of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

