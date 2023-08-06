UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, offers condolences over train accident

A passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 80

Locals gather at the site where a passenger train derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan. — PTI

By WAM Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 8:43 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the victims of the train accident that occurred in the Nawabshah district of Sindh province, which resulted in multiple deaths and injury.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims of this tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

A passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 80.

Around 10 cars of a passenger train derailed in Nawabshah district in the southern province of Sindh, roughly 275 kilometres from the country's largest city Karachi.

ALSO READ:

Geo reported some people were still trapped inside a train car and others had been transferred to hospitals. Train services to the interior districts of Sindh had been suspended and rescuers dispatched to the area.