UAE: All you need to know about this year's Federal National Council elections

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 7:24 PM

Tuesday marked the launch of the registration process for members of the electoral bodies who wish to nominate themselves for the membership of the Federal National Council in 2023. The process will continue until Friday, August 18.

The UAE committees under the National Election Committee have affirmed the readiness of candidate registration centres to receive nomination applications from members of the electoral bodies interested in participating in the electoral experience.

Here is all you need to know about the registration process and what to expect after, as explained by Issa Al Mutaiwee, Chairman of the Dubai National Council Elections Committee 2023.

How does the registration process work for candidates?

The registration process for individuals seeking FNC membership in 2023 involves those listed in the electoral bodies' records and meeting the candidacy criteria. They can submit their nominations from August 15th to August 18th, 2023. The submission can be done electronically via the official website or the dedicated smart elections application available on both Apple Store and Google Play.

For those who face difficulties submitting their nomination remotely, they have the option to present their application in person or through an appointed representative with a valid power of attorney. This can be done at the designated candidate registration centres across the UAE's different emirates.

To ensure a seamless registration experience, aspiring candidates must fulfill their registration procedures in the UAE Pass digital identity before commencing their nomination registration. This step is crucial to streamline the overall process and validate the authenticity of candidates.

How are candidates selected for the final list, and what are the selection criteria?

Candidates undergo a meticulous review by the National Election Committee.

Four key criteria determine eligibility:

Being a UAE citizen.

Maintaining permanent residency in the emirate they intend to represent

A minimum age of 25 years

Possessing civil eligibility, having an impeccable reputation, and a clean record without prior convictions, unless legally rehabilitated.

How many candidates will ultimately be selected?

The allocation of seats is distributed among the emirates, totalling 20 seats nationwide. Abu Dhabi and Dubai each receive four seats, while Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah each have three. Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah are each assigned two seats.

How will women's representation be ensured in the elections?

The National Election Committee is committed to gender parity in the FNC. A decree by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan mandates women's representation at 50%, significantly advancing women's participation in the political sphere.

What is the duration for candidate registration?

The electronic candidate registration process operates round the clock from 8 AM on August 15th until 12 PM on August 18th. Additionally, candidate registration centers, located across the UAE, accept applications in person during specified hours.

What happens once candidates have completed their registration?

All nominations undergo thorough scrutiny and verification by the National Election Committee to ensure compliance with constitutional prerequisites. Incomplete applications or those not meeting the criteria will be excluded from consideration.

Will candidates with prior participation be accepted? Do the acceptance criteria differ for them?

Yes, candidates with previous participation are eligible for consideration, and the acceptance criteria remain consistent for all candidates.

How has the candidate registration process evolved, and are any new technologies employed?

The candidate registration process has significantly evolved, with a primary focus on an electronic approach. This process involves the smart application and official website of the National Election Committee. Additionally, candidates are required to complete their registration procedures within the UAE Pass digital identity framework before initiating the nomination process.

