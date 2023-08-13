UAE: Registration for Federal National Council elections to open on August 15

The NEC will set up nine registration centres across the UAE where potential candidates can put their names forward

By Wam Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 2:37 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 3:00 PM

The National Elections Committee (NEC) announced its readiness to receive nomination requests from eligible candidates for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections 2023 from 15th to 18th August.

Anyone whose name is listed in the electoral colleges' lists is required to submit a nomination request through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee's website, www.uaenec.ae.

Registration can also be done through the NEC – uaenec app, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play.

