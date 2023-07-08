UAE FNC elections 2023: Lists of electors from all emirates announced

More women and young Emiratis — aged 21 to 40 — will be casting their votes for this year's elections

KT file photo

Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023

The UAE's National Election Committee (NEC) on Saturday announced the lists of the electoral college members from all emirates for the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections.

A total of 398,879 members were registered, marking a 18.1 per cent increas over the 2019 lists that included 337,738 Emirati electors.

For this year's election, more women will be casting their ballots at 51 per cent, compared to the 49 per cent representation of men, the NEC said.

It also noted a significant representation of young Emiratis aged 21 to 40 at 55 per cent, while those aged 31-40 account for 29.89 per cent. The rest of all electoral college members make up 25.11 per cent.

"This allows a large number of young Emiratis across the UAE to participate in the elections and choose their representatives in the FNC," the NEC said.

In terms of geographical distribution, 126,779 members originate from Abu Dhabi, while 73,181 are from Dubai; 72,946 from Sharjah; 12,600 from Ajman; 7,577 from Umm Al Quwain; 62,197 from Ras Al Khaimah; and 43,559 are from Fujairah.

Validation required

All Emiratis on the electoral college lists are requested to validate their names using their Emirates ID numbers through a variety of channels — including the NEC website (https://uaenec.ae) and smart applications.

The electors can also contact the call centre on 600500005, and track their names or talk directly to the centre's representative.

They can also visit the electoral committee office in their respective emirate for any clarifications.

According to the Executive Regulations, all citizens on the electoral college list are entitled to participate in the electoral process, whether as candidates or as voters.

Every voter has the right to vote once in person and cannot authorise anyone else to exercise this right on his or her behalf, the NEC said.

How electors are determined

Every emirate has its own electoral college consisting of members equal to at least 300 times the number of seats allotted to it.

The members of an emirate's electoral college are chosen by the Ruler of that emirate. Read more about the UAE's FNC here.

‘'The announcement of the electoral colleges marks a new, important milestone in organising the the electoral process as per the best standards in line with the UAE people's aspirations,'' said Dr Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of the NEC.

The unlimited support extended by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, constitutes the key cornerstone for developing the parliamentary exercise in the UAE, the minister said.

