UAE all set for Federal National Council elections: What you need to know about the parliamentary body

According to a top official, the upcoming elections are a direct result of the country's efforts to empower citizens and enhance their participation in decision-making

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 12:57 PM

The UAE is all set to host the fifth cycle of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections in 2023. The FNC is the parliamentary body of the UAE with 40 members. With 50 per cent seats reserved for women, the UAE has the world’s highest female parliamentary representation.

According to the official website of the UAE government, the number of seats assigned to each emirate is proportionate to its population. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight seats each; Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, six; and Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, four.

An FNC member holds office for four years from the date of its first meeting.

The UAE National Elections Committee (NEC) recently held a meeting to discuss its preparations for hosting the upcoming FNC elections. It reviewed a special report from the Smart Systems Committee that included perceptions about the voting process and methods to optimally employ advanced technologies in implementing the electoral process.

Held at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi, the meeting was chaired by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of the NEC. Several ministers and top officials attended the meeting.

Al Owais stressed that the upcoming FNC elections are a “direct result” of the UAE’s efforts to empower citizens and enhance their participation in decision-making.

“The FNC is a key element in driving the development process, given its role in highlighting the issues that matter to the country and its citizens, and consolidating the concepts of citizenship and belonging,” the minister said.

The consultative council is a federal body that passes, amends or rejects draft laws, including financial bills; reviews the annual general budget draft law; discusses international treaties and agreements; and discusses general subjects pertaining to the affairs of the federation and offers recommendations.

Ensuring a successful voting process

The upcoming electoral cycle is a continuation of the parliamentary work process through which the UAE seeks to strengthen the FNC’s role and its legislative, oversight, and parliamentary diplomacy responsibilities. The objective is to empower the council to contribute to national efforts towards progress, and create all the necessary elements for comprehensive and sustainable development.

During its meeting, the NEC reviewed plans related to all organisational, technical, technological, and logistical procedures. It assessed work teams’ readiness to ensure high efficiency in the electoral process. The aim is to further advance the “distinguished position that the UAE’s electoral experience occupies at the regional and global levels”.

The meeting’s agenda covered a range of topics, including the timetable for the FNC elections and the draft executive instructions. It highlighted the advancements made by Emirati women in the council, with half of the parliamentary seats being reserved for them from the 2019 election cycle.

The meeting discussed the responsibilities of the sub-committees to review the latest developments related to electoral bodies, candidates, and voting system. It showcased the achievements of the Election Management Committee and its pivotal role in ensuring the optimal functioning of polling stations.

The NEC reviewed the report of the Media Committee, where members were briefed on the proposed slogan for the next round of elections, as well as the comprehensive media work strategy.

