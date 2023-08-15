UAE: FNC candidates can now register remotely for the first time

This initiative is part of the National Election Committee's efforts to facilitate the fifth cycle of council elections, ensuring candidates can enter conveniently

File photo

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 3:00 PM

The National Election Committee 2023 is introducing an innovative new system for registration: candidates can now register remotely for the very first time.

Commencing today in the UAE, the process of registering members of electoral bodies who are aspiring to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 has been set in motion and will extend until the upcoming Friday. Candidates have the option to submit their applications to the emirate committee they belong to, following the established pattern of previous years.

As outlined in the guidelines, completing the nomination procedures for this year involves a novel process introduced specifically for this year. In an exclusive interview, Issa Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Dubai Election Committee, highlighted, "The remarkable aspect of the fifth cycle is the opportunity for remote registration through the website or the smart application. For those who prefer in-person registration, we remain at their service."

This initiative is part of the committee's efforts to facilitate the fifth cycle of council elections, ensuring candidates can register conveniently.

Many Emiratis attended to Dubai World Trade Center for the nomination process.

The committee emphasised that the candidate must first register in the UAE Pass digital identity system before initiating the procedures for registering their candidacy.

Several conditions must be met by those wishing to run for the 2023 Federal National Council elections: They must be citizens of one of the emirates of the UAE, permanently residing in the emirate they represent in the Federal National Council (by having their name listed in the electoral body list of the respective emirate), be at least 25 years old at the time of candidacy submission, possess civil eligibility, a good reputation, and a clean record without any dishonourable convictions, unless such convictions have been legally overturned. Additionally, they must have sufficient proficiency in reading and writing.

Each emirate's committee will review candidacy requests and ensure legal criteria are met. Approved applications will be forwarded to the National Election Committee for final authorisation.

The remote application process is available around the clock, commencing from 8am on August 15 and concluding at 12pm on Friday, August 18. Those unable to submit remote nomination requests have the option to visit the nine registration centres dispersed across various emirates, from August 15 to 17, 2023, between 8am and 3pm, as well as on August 18, from 8am to 12pm.

More details about the fifth electoral cycle are accessible on the National Election Committee's website, app, and social media.

ALSO READ: