UAE elections: Dubai committee all prepared for candidate registrations from Tuesday

Total electorate count in Dubai has reached 73,574 individuals, of which females account for 55%

Members of the Dubai Committee for FNC elections during a meeting on Monday. — Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:00 PM

The Dubai Committee for the Federal National Council (FNC) Elections, operating under the National Elections Committee, has announced its full preparedness to receive applications for candidacy for the upcoming elections between August 15 and 18.

During a meeting on Monday, the committee said that it will be facilitating in-person candidate registrations at the Hatta Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for those who are unable to complete their registration remotely through its online channels.

Essa Mohammed Khalifa Al Mutaiwei, Chairperson of the committee, said he expects a high number of candidates to contest for the 2023 elections. He noted that a key factor driving this increased interest is the heightened awareness of the importance of participating in the electoral process. This active involvement stands as a crucial pillar in achieving societal growth and fulfilling the aspirations of the Emirati community, he said. He also underscored the presence of the youth demographic, constituting half of Dubai's electoral list.

Al Mutaiwei added that the total electorate count in Dubai has reached 73,574 individuals, of which females account for 55 per cent. Among this group, 46 per cent are below the age of 40, while 38 per cent fall within the age range of 40 to 60. Individuals aged 60 and above make up the remaining 16 per cent of this diverse demographic.

“The Dubai World Trade Centre's Hatta Hall, serving as the headquarters of the Dubai Committee for the FNC Elections, will be open to welcome prospective candidates for the 2023 FNC elections. This arrangement is designed for individuals who are unable to register via the electronic registration platform on the committee's website or through its smart application. The venue at DWTC will be open from 8am to 3pm over the four-day period,” he added.

The committee has facilitated complimentary parking facilities and directional signage both within and outside the headquarters for those who wish to register as candidates. Furthermore, a trained executive team will be present to welcome, guide and address all inquiries of members of the electorate. Assistance will be available also through phone 04-3064746 or email at info@election2023.dubai.ae.

Al Mutaiwei urged all members of the electorate to activate their digital identity accounts and ensure their names are listed on the National Elections Committee's website before proceeding to the committee's headquarters or submitting candidacy applications online.

The Dubai Committee for the FNC Elections undertakes various responsibilities to facilitate the electoral process, including facilitating the availability of necessary forms for the electoral procedures, collaborating with the Dubai Municipality to designate locations for electoral advertising by candidates, suggesting suitable venues for the polling station committees in coordination with the Election Management Committee, identifying venues for seminars and meetings organised by candidates, ensuring adherence to electoral campaign regulations within the emirate, and promptly reporting any violations or observations to the Election Management Committee. Additionally, the committee receives the finalised list of the electorate from the National Elections Committee and provides it to candidates upon request.