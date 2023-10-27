UAE: 5-day crackdown on illegal partitions, unlicensed rooms for rent conducted in Abu Dhabi

The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Abu Dhabi authorities recently carried out a five-day crackdown on illegal constructions in the residential neighbourhoods of Abu Dhabi Island.
Led by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the campaign targeted landlords and tenants who violated rules on construction of residential spaces. Partitions, housing units, and external constructions must always be done with appropriate licences and permits, the authority stressed in a statement.
Overcrowding in residential areas is a serious violation punishable by fines of up to Dh1 million. As per Law No. 8 of 2019, a residential unit is deemed overcrowded when occupied in a manner that is out of proportion to its area and facilities provided.
During the latest field inspection, municipal inspectors checked residences and building signs to ensure compliance with rules.
Random constructions of housing units were targeted. These refer to a group of small rooms for rent that are not licensed by the municipality.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Such units and practices, the authorities stressed, affect the emirate in several ways — from contributing to unjustified population growth and distorting the emirate's surroundings to putting public health and safety at risk
To address the issue and keep communities safe, heightened field inspections are being carried out, the municipality said,
ALSO READ:
The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh30 for children aged up to 10 are available online
Throughout November, anyone purchasing tickets for the upcoming live draw can walk away with guaranteed Dh15 million on December 3
The UN initiative aims at preventing conflict diamonds from entering the mainstream rough diamond market
Pavilion at Dubai Airshow takes visitors on a journey to space and beyond
Experts recommend securing appointments prior to departure from the UAE to ensure a seamless experience upon arrival
Many of them have repeatedly called an end to the suffering of civilians in the war-torn enclave
The Ajman resident was on his way to Karachi to visit his ailing father when he purchased the ticket