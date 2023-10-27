UAE: 5-day crackdown on illegal partitions, unlicensed rooms for rent conducted in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:27 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities recently carried out a five-day crackdown on illegal constructions in the residential neighbourhoods of Abu Dhabi Island.

Led by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the campaign targeted landlords and tenants who violated rules on construction of residential spaces. Partitions, housing units, and external constructions must always be done with appropriate licences and permits, the authority stressed in a statement.

Overcrowding in residential areas is a serious violation punishable by fines of up to Dh1 million. As per Law No. 8 of 2019, a residential unit is deemed overcrowded when occupied in a manner that is out of proportion to its area and facilities provided.

During the latest field inspection, municipal inspectors checked residences and building signs to ensure compliance with rules.

Random constructions of housing units were targeted. These refer to a group of small rooms for rent that are not licensed by the municipality.

Such units and practices, the authorities stressed, affect the emirate in several ways — from contributing to unjustified population growth and distorting the emirate's surroundings to putting public health and safety at risk

To address the issue and keep communities safe, heightened field inspections are being carried out, the municipality said,

