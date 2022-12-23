Up to Dh1-million fine in Abu Dhabi: 18 illegal housing violations that can get residents, landlords penalties

New rates announced on Thursday
Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have introduced a list of 18 violations regarding occupancy in residential areas, which are punishable by fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh1 million.
The list of penalties – a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen — serves as a warning note for individuals who are illegally subletting apartments and villas, sharing them with more than one family, and exceeding the number of people allowed to live in them.
This guide, issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport as part of an awareness campaign titled ‘Your home, your responsibility’, aims to tackle overcrowding in residential neighbourhoods.
Starting in the first quarter of 2023, the department will be carrying out inspections, and fines will be issued if a violation is found. The amount will be doubled for a repeat violation after a year of being fined for it.
Here’s the list according to Law No. 8 of 2019 concerning the ‘Regulation of Occupancy of Properties and Residential Units’. Fines for repeated violations are mentioned in brackets.
ALSO READ:
New rates announced on Thursday
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak
Experts and residents offer tips on clearing out your space
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
She says: "I wanted to have the best of both worlds: Do something special for the love of my life, while also treating our parents to a special ride.”
He prepares the food trolley and delivers food orders to students and staff in classrooms
UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some delectable treats to share with family this Ramadan