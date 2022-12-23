Up to Dh1-million fine in Abu Dhabi: 18 illegal housing violations that can get residents, landlords penalties

From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM

Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have introduced a list of 18 violations regarding occupancy in residential areas, which are punishable by fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh1 million.

The list of penalties – a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen — serves as a warning note for individuals who are illegally subletting apartments and villas, sharing them with more than one family, and exceeding the number of people allowed to live in them.

This guide, issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport as part of an awareness campaign titled ‘Your home, your responsibility’, aims to tackle overcrowding in residential neighbourhoods.

Starting in the first quarter of 2023, the department will be carrying out inspections, and fines will be issued if a violation is found. The amount will be doubled for a repeat violation after a year of being fined for it.

Here’s the list according to Law No. 8 of 2019 concerning the ‘Regulation of Occupancy of Properties and Residential Units’. Fines for repeated violations are mentioned in brackets.

Occupancy of real estate and residential units or public housing other than for the purpose for which it was intended: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000) Leasing public housing or unauthorised appurtenances: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000) Occupancy of real estate and residential units or public housing before the issuance of the occupancy certificate or a temporary occupancy certificate: Dh12,500 (Dh25,000) Occupancy of real estate and residential units or public housing after the occupancy certificate has expired: Dh5,000 (Dh10,000) Occupancy of real estate and residential units or public housing after the cancellation of the occupancy certificate: Dh25,000 (Dh50,000) Occupying or renting real estate, residential units, or public housing after the demolition permit, in whole or in part, has been issued: Dh500,000 (Dh1,000,000) Occupying or renting real estate and residential units or public housing after the issuance of a decision by the competent authority to demolish it in whole or in part: Dh500,000 (Dh1,000,000) Leasing real estate and residential units or public housing in residential areas for unauthorised categories: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000) Leasing real estate and residential units as a group housing: Dh100,000 (Dh200,000) Occupying real estate and residential units in a way that exceeds the number of people allowed to: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000) Violating security, safety and public health procedures for residential units in terms of ventilation, air conditioning, hygiene, and public health requirements: Dh25,000 (Dh50,000) Occupying real estate in a manner that violates public norms or morals prevalent in the state: Dh25,000 (50,000) Occupying or subleasing real estate and residential units or public housing: Dh25,000 (Dh50,000) More than one family in a residential unit: Dh12,500 (Dh25,000) Family living with bachelors or people who are not related by blood or marriage in the same housing unit: Dh25,000 (Dh50,000) Renting buildings built on farms and ranches to workers or bachelors: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000) Occupying the buildings built on farms and estates by corporate or bachelor workers: Dh25,000 (Dh50,000) Obstructing the work of authorised persons, interfering with them, preventing them from performing their duties in controlling acts committed in violation of the provisions of the law or its executive regulations or the decisions issued of their implementation: Dh50,000 (Dh100,000)

