Dubai: 91 flats sealed for offering illegal massage services

Residents warned against going through unlicensed centres, which pose serious threats

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:12 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 4:18 PM

Dubai Police have sealed 91 apartments in a crackdown on unlicensed massage services in 2022. The Dubai Police General Command issued a new warning urging the residents against seeking such services, which pose serious threats, including extortion and murder.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal, confirmed that Dubai Police had launched several campaigns to combat this illegal activity. The force worked on raising public awareness of such centres' harmful services, and also tracked down locations and operators of such unlicensed businesses.

The authorities have also arrested distributors of massage cards on vehicles. Major General Jamal explained that this year Dubai Police, in coordination with strategic partners, have sealed 91 flats for violating the law and offering unlicensed services.

Report violators via 901

The director of Dubai CID reaffirmed that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility between the Dubai Police and community members.

"Dial 901 or use 'Police Eye' service via Dubai Police smart App to report any suspicious, shady and illegal activities, including these unlicensed centres and their promotors," he urged.

Al Jallaf further noted that licensed massage centres are registered with Dubai Economic and Tourism, and whoever wishes to seek their services can verify that by simply contacting the concerned entities.

