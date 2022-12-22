UAE: Employees jailed for embezzling rent money worth Dh3 million

Upcoming festivals and wedding season are driving spike in demand
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted two Asian employees of a company on charges of embezzlement. The two had acquired about Dh3 million within five months, and were sentenced to six months in prison. They were also fined the amount that could not be recovered.
According to the case files, the first accused was employed as an administrator in a company specialising in real estate administrative supervision services.
By virtue of his profession, he would collect rents from the tenants, utilising his company's services for himself.
In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the first accused received cash from the tenants and fabricated fake invoices, seizing the amounts for himself.
The Public Prosecution charged the first accused with embezzling Dh3 million from the company in which he was employed.
One of the company's officials confirmed the embezzled amount, and the time period during which the crime had occurred. An internal investigation, as well as an advisory report submitted in the case, led to the second accused coming forward with a confession. Later, the first accused admitted to his crime as well.
