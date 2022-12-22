UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine announced for overcrowded apartments, villas

Authority urged citizens, real estate owners, and businesses to follow the law by limiting the number of people per residential unit

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 6:43 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 7:19 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Thursday launched the ‘Your home, your responsibility’ campaign to combat overcrowding in residential areas.

As part of the inspection campaigns which will begin in the first quarter of 2023, violators are to be fined up to Dh1 million. As per Law No. 8 of 2019, a residential unit is deemed overcrowded when occupied in a manner that is out of proportion to its area and facilities provided.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, aims to protect community members from the adverse effects of overcrowding to improve the standard of living in the emirate.

It urged all citizens, real estate owners, and businesses to follow the law by limiting the number of people per residential unit and housing workers in residential areas designated for them, away from family homes.

Inspection campaigns will be conducted by the inspectors of the three municipalities of the Emirate.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has also announced a discount wherein violators must pay 75 per cent of the total administrative fine specified for the violation if paid within a period not exceeding 60 days from the settlement option's date.

In addition, DMT has also established a grievance process where the violator can submit a grievance request through the Tamm platform within a week of the reported violation.

DMT added that it will ensure humanitarian situations are considered while enforcing the law.

It underlined the importance of residents' civic duty and responsibility to report overcrowding cases. Owners, investors, and tenants must adhere to these essential leasing standards and requirements or face the consequences of committing any violations.

The authority said residents can contact the municipal entities by calling 800555 to report instances of overcrowding and other breaches of the occupancy law.

It stressed that the awareness campaign will lessen the distortion of the city's appearance, the lack of security and safety standards, and the general state of cleanliness within residences.

