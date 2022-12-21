UAE: New tenants to pay higher rent in Sharjah as demand for cheaper flats soars

Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year’s record release of 180 million barrels
With more residents looking to move to more affordable flats, rents in Sharjah have increased by at least 15 per cent compared to the first half of the year, according to real estate agents. A number of residential towers are reportedly fully occupied, too.
Among the localities with the highest spike in demand are Al Nahda, Muwailah, and Al Tawoon due to their proximity to Dubai.
Rayyan Gawai, a manager at Ansar Real Estate, said that their one-bedroom units are now being rented out for Dh22,000 to Dh24,000 — compared to around Dh18,000 to Dh20,000 earlier this year.
With four towers consisting of over 700 residential units, Ansar Real Estate had nearly 70 vacant flats when the year started — but those were quickly booked over the past weeks.
“We have been receiving nearly 30 phone calls enquiring about vacant flats. Both one and two-bedroom units are in great demand. Now, we have only a few units vacant and those will be occupied in the next few days,” said Gawai.
A two-bedroom flat in Al Nahda, which was available for Dh24,000 in the first quarter, is now being offered for Dh 30,000, he added.
Sajjad Ali, area manager at Badr Al Marzooqui Real Estate, has observed a similar trend.
“We have recorded nearly 100 percent occupancy in all the buildings we deal with," said Ali, whose firm manages over 50 residential towers with over 5,000 apartments.
He said rents for their one-bedroom units in Al Nahda have shot up to Dh23,000 from Dh20,000, while those for two-bedroom apartments increased from Dh25,000-Dh26,000 to Dh30,000-Dh32,000.
“Post-pandemic, many residents have told us that they have received nearly 20 percent cut in their wages. This can be one reason why people move to Sharjah,” said Ali.
Hamid Al Mansoori, chairman of Ansar Holdings, added: “The main reasons why people are considering relocating to Sharjah are affordability, good standard of living, easy access to malls and shopping complexes, schools in the vicinity, and much more."
ALSO READ:
Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year’s record release of 180 million barrels
Pakistan already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure
The new 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes’ see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs
Sales of US crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day, with exports of about three million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel
For 2022, the government is estimating a fiscal surplus of OR1.15 billion, with revenues at OR14.2 billion and spending at OR13.9 billion — estimating the average oil price this year at $94/barrel
With strong double-digit growth across both markets, FMCG online sales in the UAE now account for 4-6 per cent of a total market size of Dh1.5 billion