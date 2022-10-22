UAE: Get 50% discount on attestation of overdue rental contracts at these centres

Municipal Council, Sharjah Municipality offer various options across the emirate

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:33 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 4:53 PM

Sharjah residents can now easily attest their overdue rental contracts at 50 per cent discount either online or at various centres across the emirate.

The Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality are offering several channels to facilitate the implementation of the discount scheme announced by the government on late attestation of rental contracts until December 31, 2022.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of Sharjah City Municipality, said that since the announcement of the scheme, the municipality is providing facilities and channels for residents to easily certify overdue contracts in a short time. These include service centres at various areas across Sharjah, the Sharjah Municipality website, or real estate offices registered with the municipality.

He stated that the decision applies to overdue rental contracts of all kinds, whether residential, commercial or investment in all its branches, which were not ratified until October 18 before the decision was issued. The discount offer is valid until December 31, 2022.

The discount does not apply to the lease contract document, but only to the value of the total amount of rent per year.

Al Tunaiji said the decision will help preserve the rights of both the landlord and tenant, as the certified contract is an official document through which the municipality works to regulate the relationship between the two parties, and its ratification gives it legal status.

The contracts must be ratified and reviewed by the municipality to legalise the relationship between the owner and the tenant, and through which both parties guarantee all their rights.

Al Tunaiji called on residents to take advantage of the scheme and begin ratifying any overdue contracts.

