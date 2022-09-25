Dubai steps up inspections in residential areas; action to be taken against rule violators

The family-friendly event will be held at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, and will have competitions with prizes to be won
The Dubai Municipality has stepped up field inspections in residential areas to enforce rules regarding the “presence of singles or multiple families” in accommodations. The campaign monitors “breaches of guidelines” to ensure residents' comfort and safety.
This year, the municipality completed 19,837 field visits that happened every day to “take appropriate actions” against the violators.
“As a result of this move, many of the residents have started to follow the rules and regulations in the emirate,” the municipality said in a statement.
The civic body has urged residents to follow the relevant rules and regulations in this regard. It encouraged residents to report violations on the toll-free number 800900.
On Friday, the Dubai Land Department notified all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants to register details of co-occupants in owned and leased properties.
The registration, which can be done through the Dubai REST app, must be completed within a “maximum of two weeks with immediate effect”, a circular issued by the authority had said.
