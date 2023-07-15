UAE: 376 students to be trained by Al Rashidiya Police Station during summer break

More than 1350 students representing 20 nationalities have joined Dubai Police's summer camp

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 3:05 PM

Al Rashidiya Police Station will train 376 students on traffic, criminal procedures and other services the force provides to the public, Dubai Police said on Saturday.

The initiative is part of the "Future Officers" educational and awareness course that the Hemaya International Centre of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police runs.

It is part of of Dubai Police's summer programme for students.

Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station and Head of the "School Security" initiative, praised the pivotal role played by the Hemaya International Centre in helping students understand the role of the duty officers, their responsibilities, and the tasks of the security patrol in preserving public order and security.

He confirmed that Al Rashidiya Police Station, in coordination with the Hemaya Centre and the Emirates Schools Establishment, selected 129 students from Al Rashidiya Secondary School for girls and 247 from Hamdan Bin Rashid Secondary School for boys to gradually visit the Police Station to understand traffic and criminal procedures closely and the customer happiness service.

A security patrol will also visit these schools so students can further understand the tasks of security patrols and the technology Dubai Police utilises to maintain the safety and security of Dubai.

Dubai Police Summer Camp

It's worth noting that more than 1350 students representing 20 nationalities have joined Dubai Police's summer camp, which aims at ensuring the youth invest their summer break with productive, safe and fun activities. The programme takes place across 10 locations in Dubai, where participants engage in military and sports training, awareness lectures, knowledge sessions, and visits to various related educational sites. It lasts until July 28 and is running under the slogan: 'Our Summer is Safe & Fun... Innovative & Productive'

