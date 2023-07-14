Dubai Police respond to over 2.1m calls within 10 seconds

In Abu Dhabi, he will participate in the UAE-Japan Business Forum at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
The Command and Control Centre of the Dubai Police received 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of 2023, with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds, an impressive response rate of 97.91 percent.
This was revealed during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations of the Dubai Police during the second quarter of this year, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. This represents a marked increase from last year's Q2, which saw 1,780,562 calls with a response rate of 99.8 percent.
Lt-Gen Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year and compared them to the same period in the previous year. He also examined statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which stood at two minutes and 53 seconds.
The meeting addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments.
ALSO READ:
In Abu Dhabi, he will participate in the UAE-Japan Business Forum at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors
Ways of developing bilateral trade and stimulating investment exchanges in innovative startups, tourism, technology, renewable energy were discussed
Minister of Community Development Shamma Al Mazrui appointed chairperson of the board
We must be brutally honest about the gaps that need to be filled, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber
Their modus operandi involves depositing the amount at ATMs, deceiving their victims into believing that the transactions are legitimate
Udaya Indrarathna hails Sri Lankan president's condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden
He also directed Dh19 million to fund the renewal of 21 park walls situated across various areas of the city