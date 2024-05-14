200 parks, women-only beaches: Sheikh Hamdan announces new Dubai quality of life strategy

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 7:44 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 on Tuesday, which aims at turning Dubai into to the world’s best city to live in.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the strategy that includes 200 projects and initiatives, which ensure that residents can access essential services within 20 minutes.

The project aims at turning Dubai into a pedestrian-, environment- and family-friendly city.

In regards to public amenities like parks and beaches, the strategy will incorporate the development of over 200 parks, expanding cycling tracks on beaches by 300 per cent, extending the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent, designating new beaches exclusively for women, and comprehensive plans for developing Dubai's outlying areas.

Additionally, the strategy includes organising more than 1,000 annual events. These cover sports, community, culture, the arts, entertainment and more.

All projects initiated under the strategy will be overseen by a new office, in coordination with over 19 government entities and dozens of private organisations.

