Dubai: Man saves 24 from fire, including women and children

He was coincidently passing by the area when the blaze erupted in two cars, a tent, and an annexe of the house

File photo. For illustrative purposes only

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 4:22 PM

First Corporal Ghadeer Hamoud Al Kaabi, who works with the Directorate General of Civil Defence in Dubai, has been honoured for his heroic role in saving the lives of 24 people, including women and children, from a fire that erupted in their house.

Al Kaabi was coincidently passing by the area when the fire erupted in two cars, a tent, and an annexe of the house. The flames quickly spread out due to the high temperatures. He noticed smoke rising from the house but there was no movement or reaction from the residents.

Al Kaabi also observed that the main gate was closed, and no one was coming out.

Hence, he wasted no time reporting it to the operations room and rushed inside. He immediately took action to evacuate occupants safely, including women and children and led them away from the flames and smoke. He also provided first aid to one of the injured individuals until Civil Defence teams arrived.

Al Kaabi expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Police for this recognition, indicating that what he did is part of this professional and humanitarian duty as a General Directorate of Civil Defence member. He added that the Civil Defence is committed to training its employees to be highly prepared and always ready to respond to emergencies.

Al Kaabi was honoured by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation, in the presence of Major General Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations; Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments; Brigadier Hamouda Al Ameri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Airports Security; Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Sorour Al Ma'sam, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, and a number of senior officers and employees.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansoori expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence, and all the personnel working in Civil Defence for their efforts and highly responsible role in assisting people, safeguarding their lives, and maintaining a high level of readiness to deal with fires and emergencies around the clock.

Al Mansoori also thanked First Corporal Al Kaabi for his swift response in entering the house engulfed in flames and smoke to rescue the lives and property of those inside. He emphasised that his action showcased his high level of preparedness and efficiency in saving lives.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: