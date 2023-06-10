Dubai: Fire erupts in Al Quoz warehouse, put out in less than 30 minutes

Firefighters arrived at the location within five minutes and brought the blaze under control in less than 25 minutes

Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 8:04 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 8:05 PM

A fire broke out in Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 earlier on Saturday, local authorities have confirmed.

In a statement, authorities have said that the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified of a fire in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 at 2.27pm today. Firefighters arrived at the location within five minutes, and found that the fire had broken out in a building materials warehouse.

The Emirates Martyrs station of Civil Defence responded to the accident, evacuating people and fighting fire.

At 2.51pm, authorities present at the scene had said that the fire was under control and that there are no injuries.

The site was being cooled down at 3.58pm and will be handed over to the relevant authorities to ensure all procedures are completed.

