Dubai: Fire erupts in Al Quoz warehouse, put out in less than 30 minutes

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh20,000 in scratch card game, pledges to donate to Odisha train crash victims
He earns around Dh2,000 a month and has tried his luck at different raffle draws in the past to no avail
A fire broke out in Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 earlier on Saturday, local authorities have confirmed.
In a statement, authorities have said that the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified of a fire in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 at 2.27pm today. Firefighters arrived at the location within five minutes, and found that the fire had broken out in a building materials warehouse.
The Emirates Martyrs station of Civil Defence responded to the accident, evacuating people and fighting fire.
At 2.51pm, authorities present at the scene had said that the fire was under control and that there are no injuries.
The site was being cooled down at 3.58pm and will be handed over to the relevant authorities to ensure all procedures are completed.
ALSO READ:
He earns around Dh2,000 a month and has tried his luck at different raffle draws in the past to no avail
Renowned neurologist Dr Souhel Najjar was featured in
There's plenty to look forward to in the Capital
It comes as part of a series of events planned to be held in the run up to International Yoga Day set to be observed on June 21
Renovations were carried out in two playgrounds in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa Park and two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park
The floating object features the winking emoji with a protruding tongue
The municipality has issued an advisory, providing details about the decision
Experts say one of the primary factors behind its popularity is the convenient connectivity when flying from the UAE