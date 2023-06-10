UAE: Fire breaks out at textile factory in Umm Al Quwain

As soon as the incident was reported, the firefighting team of the Civil Defence Department rushed to the site

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 4:12 PM

A fire erupted at an industrial area in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday, the authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a textile factory in Umm Al Thaoub Industrial Area, according to local media reports. As soon as it was reported, the firefighting team of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department managed to promptly put the fire under control.

No casualties were reported, according to the authorities. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

