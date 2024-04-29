Look: Sharjah Ruler launches first phase of Mleiha dairy farm

Sharjah Ruler takes a tour of the dairy. Photo: Supplied

The first phase of Mleiha Dairy Farm was inaugurated, and the ruler of Sharjah launched its identity on Monday. The dairy farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha.

The dairy aims to offer consumers natural milk without any alterations. The facility is about 9km from the wheat farm in the Mleiha area and will start with 1,000 female cows.

Last March, Sharjah welcomed a herd of cows for the upcoming Mleiha Dairy Farm. This farm, scheduled to start production this June, will produce high-quality milk. What sets this milk apart is its A2A2 protein content, which boasts numerous health benefits, making it a unique and healthy choice for consumers.

Under the guidance of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, this project shows a commitment to offering healthy dairy products to the community. It fits with the global trend of preferring natural foods, making Sharjah a leader in the region's dairy industry.

