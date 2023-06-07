Watch: Injured man rescued as fire breaks out on ship in UAE waters

A video shared by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard shows three vessels dousing flames on the Panama-flagged ship

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 2:57 PM

Authorities in the UAE have rescued a person who sustained injuries after a fire broke out on a ship. The injured was rescued in a helicopter and transferred to the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

A video shared by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard showed three vessels dousing flames on the Panama-flagged ship.

Watch the video here:

The rescue centre said it carried out the medical evacuation after the fire broke out on the ship in UAE waters.

