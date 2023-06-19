Look: Dubai firefighters on flyboards, jet-skis put out blaze on dhow

Civil defence will hand over the site to the authorities for further investigation

A fire broke out in a dhow (traditional wooden boat) in the wee hours of Monday, the Dubai Civil Defence has said. The blaze was reported at 3.27am.

Firefighters reached the spot in under six minutes and evacuated the boat before beginning the operation to put out the medium-intensity fire. Images shared by the authority show firefighters on flyboards, jet-skis and marine vessels battling the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 4.15am. No injuries were reported. Cooling operations began soon after. The civil defence said the site will be handed over to the authorities concerned for investigating the cause of the fire.

Known as Dolphin, the civil defence uses water-propelled flyboards in firefighting operations around beaches and marine facilities. The authority trains first-responders in jetting over water, maintaining balance and battling blazes.

Additionally, the authority also has a fleet of jet-skis that are used in responding quickly to fire incidents in Dubai waters.

