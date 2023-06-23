Dubai: Low-income families to get fire detection systems at home as part of Dh30-million safety project

The new system, equipped with smart technologies, can help keep houses safe around the clock

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 2:17 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 2:19 PM

Dubai Civil Defence has started the process of installing fire detection systems (Hassantuk) in the houses of low-income families in the emirate, it was announced on Friday.

The project, valued at Dh30 million, comes following the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. It is aimed at ensuring safety and security across the emirate and improving residents' quality of life.

Eligible homeowners and residents in Dubai — who are low-income citizens of the country — will be identified in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development and the Dubai Community Development Authority.

The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense shall be responsible for providing and overseeing early warning devices for fire detection in the emirate.

The new system, equipped with smart technologies, can help keep homes safe around the clock. It has the ability to quickly notify occupants in case of fire or emergency.

The initiative comes in line with the emirate's development goals, which are focused on providing exceptional services that have a positive impact on individuals and society.

ALSO READ: