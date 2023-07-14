Over 160 Dubai inmates take to the pitch in e-football tournament

The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative
A total of 161 inmates have participated in an e-football tournament organised by the Dubai Police to promote positivity and sportsmanship.
The e-sport event was part of the Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Initiative held in cooperation with vSlash Esports.
Brig Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, deputy director-general at the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said: “(We) place great importance on organising sporting activities for inmates to positively impact their mental and physical health and overall well-being.”
He added that the “e-sports tournament is part of ongoing efforts by the Dubai Police to train and engage inmates in various programs, events, and activities that foster a healthy, social, sporting, and cultural environment.”
"This initiative promotes positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional establishments," added Fatima Buhajeer, general coordinator of the Positive Spirit initiative.
