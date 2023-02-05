Dubai Police help bail out inmate who fell into debt after losing job

He was among 98 others who benefitted from Dh7 million financial assistance given last year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 12:02 PM

The Dubai Police came to the rescue of a 31-year-old inmate who had lost his job and incurred debts after he tried to set up a business. After his divorce, he was the sole breadwinner for the family, having to take care of his mother, younger siblings and five-year-old daughter.

Captain Habib Al Zarouni, head of the Humanitarian Care Department, Dubai Police, said the man went through a financial crisis. “He tried to earn extra income by venturing into the business world, but lost and needed help to pay for his daughter's child support, his siblings' tuition fees, and their house rent," the officer said.

The police’s Humanitarian Care Department settled a portion of his debts so that he could rejoin his family. “He is now working and settling the rest by himself," Capt Al Zarouni added.

The inmate was among 98 who benefitted from Dh7 million in financial aid given to Dubai’s punitive and correctional establishments last year. The Dubai Police, charitable associations and philanthropists, provided the aid to help bail out inmates in debt, settle financial cases and pay off outstanding blood money.

Captain Al Zarouni said Dh1 million was paid against the cases of five inmates who were held for blood money.

The department also settled the outstanding balance of a 52-year-old inmate who had lost his business and couldn’t support his family.

"The man couldn't pay off his debts, so the department helped settle Dh210,000 of his outstanding balance so that he could join his family, especially since his wife and 10 children depend solely on him,” Capt. Al Zarouni added.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said the department reviews the cases of inmates involved in cases of non-criminal nature and proposes them to the authorities concerned and charitable partners to seek solutions. The aim is to help inmates return to society and be reunited with their loved ones.

He lauded the generosity of charitable associations and philanthropists, who strived with the Humanitarian Care Department to support inmates and guide them through their journey back into society.

"Our annual programmes, aids and initiatives reflect the Dubai Police's vision of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment," he added.

