Dubai Police help prisoners clear families’ apartment rents, pay for their kids' education

Hundreds of prisoners in Dubai were able to clear their families’ apartment rents, cover the education expenses of their children and pay their loved ones’ medical bills, thanks to the Dubai Police.
The force’s Humanitarian Care Department provided over Dh1 million in financial and in-kind assistance to inmates last year.
Captain Habib Al Zarouni, head of the Humanitarian Care Department, explained that charitable organisations and groups were instrumental in providing the aid to inmates and their families.
The officer said the donations helped improve the living conditions of inmates in prisons, as well as assist their families.
“They resolved internal and external issues faced by inmates, including payment of rent for those who were unable to pay, covering the educational expenses of their children, in addition to providing basic necessities such as medical equipment, monthly stipends for those in need, and medical assistance such as wheelchairs, prescription glasses, and childbirth expenses for female inmates, including issuing birth certificates for their children. Other humanitarian assistance provided included clothing, holiday clothing, personal hygiene items, and other necessary items,” said Captain Al Zarouni.
Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, reiterated that the police believe in offering second chances to prisoners. "The goal is not to punish inmates but rather to guide them towards rehabilitation and equip them with the necessary skills and training to reintegrate into society after serving their sentence.”
The officer praised the efforts of charitable institutions and humanitarian initiatives by individuals who seek out and support cases in need.
