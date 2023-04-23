Dubai: Donor pays for education of female inmates' kids for 2nd year

The LinkedIn Learning platform is a strategic partner that enhances the authority's leadership
A generous philanthropist has stepped up for the second consecutive year to cover the school fees for five children of female inmates in Dubai's Punitive and Correctional Institutions.
The individual donated a total of Dh180,000 to cover the cost of the children's education.
The name of the individual was not disclosed.
Dubai Police noted that this act of kindness reflects the noble and humanitarian values promoted by Emirati society. They aim to highlight the good deeds of individuals and charitable organisations in the community, as these actions reinforce the values of giving and social solidarity.
Dubai Police emphasised that charitable organisations and philanthropists are crucial partners in providing assistance to inmates and their families who face financial difficulties. These joint humanitarian initiatives aim to alleviate the inmates' financial burdens and uphold the principle of social solidarity, as encouraged by Islam.
The female inmates expressed their profound gratitude and happiness for the philanthropist's noble gesture, which has helped ensure the continuation of their children's education.
